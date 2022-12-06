In this discussion on Jerm Warfare, I was invited to shed light on the research behind the new Canadian Patriot Review documentary "The Origins of America's Secret Police" (based on research by Cynthia Chung). After discussing a bit of my personal background, the conversation delves into the techniques of the ancient mystery cults that dominated the geopolitics and broader psycho-spiritual life of the ancient world with a focus on a technique called “the Delphic method”.

After analyzing the science of mind and the art of making the false appear true, we then expounded upon the expression which these synthetic "mystery religions" took in the post renaissance age with a special focus on the growth of the Scottish Rite Masonry in the 19th century. We also unpacked the nature of certain battles within opposing masonic lodges throughout the ages with a special focus on the figure of Franklin Roosevelt.

Click on the links below to watch the program on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube or Soundcloud:

Or watch on Bitchute here, Youtube here , or Soundcloud here:

Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress



