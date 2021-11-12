The Only Thing New in The World is the History we Don't Know

This week, I had the great pleasure to chat about some big topics with my friend Patrick Timpone, host of One Radio Network. While the conversation began with a discussion of the fraud of COP26 and the Green New Deal, we ran through a wide gamut of contextualizing matters from secret societies, why the development of creative reason has been suppressed, and much more.
Or watch the show on Bitchute here.
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review
