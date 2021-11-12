The Only Thing New in The World is the History we Don't Know

This week, I had the great pleasure to chat about some big topics with my friend Patrick Timpone, host of One Radio Network. While the conversation began with a discussion of the fraud of COP26 and the Green New Deal, we ran through a wide gamut of contextualizing matters from secret societies, why the development of creative reason has been suppressed, and much more.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review