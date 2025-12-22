Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Order of the Garter Hidden Hierarchies of Power & The Reset of 1348

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Dec 22, 2025

If you wanted to know about witch covens, sorcerer kings, Templar witch covens, Medieval pandemics, the 100 Years War and the Order of the Garter... then you should watch this action-packed episode of ‘The Doenut Factory’ which is a pretty wild ride.

Watch the full episode by clicking on the link below:

Or watch on Rumble here, youtube here, or spotify here

Subscribe to Doenut Factory here

Watch an exerpt from this show dealing with the Brainwashing of Candace Owens and Occult battles in the USA here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture