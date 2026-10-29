Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret's avatar
Margaret
3h

Having heard your recommendation awhile ago, I bought and read Barry Sheehy's book, Montreal City of Secrets. A real eye opener, and along with listening to so many of your podcasts and other books, all has helped my understanding of why an entity like Canada was created. IMHO, you are the best history teacher Canada has ever had.

And aside from the written detail in Sheehy's book, and as a native born Montrealer who spent the first 21 years of my life in QC, I found the illustrations and old photos he includes especially superb.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture