Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Henry Willard
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One of the most lasting traditions in Roman history is simplifying complex social, political, and economic changes by blaming invisible puppet masters. We have moved from the idea that "Christianity destroyed Rome" to "Babylonian mystery priests secretly controlled world history and also destroyed Rome."

There are several problems here. Rome didn't suddenly become corrupted by foreign influences after the Punic Wars. It had been taking in foreigners and their spooky foreign ideas from the very start. Roman religion was greatly influenced by Greek and broader Mediterranean culture from the get-go. Rome's origin myth lies in the Trojan War. Can't get much more Greek than that!

So if foreign ideas entering Rome are seen as a problem, then Rome was already problematic from the start.

Another common assumption is that moral decline is the reason for historical events. History commentators loved this argument because every generation believes that they are tougher and more virtuous than the next. Romans often complained that Rome had lost its original character, throughout their entire history. But it is worth being precise about what Romans actually meant by virtue. Virtus does not map onto anything resembling modern moral virtue. It meant something closer to forcefulness. You could be callous, violent, greedy, and by most modern standards a genuinely horrible person and still embody virtus completely. The ancient Romans were not nostalgic for goodness, they were nostalgic for dominating others.

Also, there is a strange contrast between a supposedly rational and disciplined Rome and a mystical, decadent East. The empire was becoming more eastern because half of it became eastern. "The East" was not an alien infection attached to Rome, it was part of Rome for hundreds of years. Half of the empire fell in the fifth century, while the new imperial core continued for another thousand years. If decadence and irrationality are fatal weaknesses, someone forgot to tell Constantinople.

Finally, despite what the movie Gladiator tells us, the Republic was never really ended by Augustus and the people weren't secretly yearning that the Senate would take charge again. The emperors were comparatively popular because they put a check on the oligarchy, and the Republic continued. Res publica did not mean the Senate, it meant something like a public commonwealth. The emperor was never a king whose realm was his patrimony. The empire remained a res publica until 1453 -- Constantine XI famously told Mehmet the Conqueror that he could not surrender Constantinople to him because it wasn't his to give away, and that collectively, they decided to fight. Emperors who ran afoul of public opinion tended to end up losing their jobs. It's why both in Rome and Constantinople, the Hippodrome was connected to the imperial palace. The Hippodrome was the highest capacity venue in either city. The relationship between palace and people was therefore hugely important and as many examples in history show, not at all a one-way street.

For a modern view that corrects these moldy old Gibbonisms, Anthony Kaldellis's The New Roman Empire is brick and mortar for understanding the eastern side. It challenges what we think about the "Byzantine empire" and popular sovereignty, making the mystery cult arguments look even more ridiculous by comparison. For a view of the ancient Roman world, Mary Beard's SPQR is a solid starting point. It takes the comIplex reality of Roman society seriously instead of searching for secret cults like we're all living in Assassin's Creed.

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