This week, I was asked to deliver some remarks on Press TV and TNT Radio's Chris Smith Show to break down the globalist war drive pushing the world towards a war with China.

During a very short segment of Press TV, I outlined why China responded to American arsonists with a serious array of sanctions for having amplified separatist ideologues in Taiwan during Tsai ing-wen's recent visit to the USA. This can be viewed on Rumble here:

Later, on TNT Radio's Chris Smith Show, I outlined the neocon battle plan of full spectrum dominance that has called for the military encirclement of both Russia and China in a game of nuclear chicken. This can be listened to here:

