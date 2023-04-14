This week, I was asked to deliver some remarks on Press TV and TNT Radio's Chris Smith Show to break down the globalist war drive pushing the world towards a war with China.
During a very short segment of Press TV, I outlined why China responded to American arsonists with a serious array of sanctions for having amplified separatist ideologues in Taiwan during Tsai ing-wen's recent visit to the USA. This can be viewed on Rumble here:
Later, on TNT Radio's Chris Smith Show, I outlined the neocon battle plan of full spectrum dominance that has called for the military encirclement of both Russia and China in a game of nuclear chicken. This can be listened to here:
Not a peep about old-gray biden and his 10% via hunter for cutting deals with CCP for +50 years
It's way past neo-con vs neo-lib,
It's all a ZOG owned world as CIA pivoted to China +25 years ago;
R U dumb morons just forgetting that PigLosi shat all over the carpet in all of ASIA just a few months ago? Or do you assume her liberal royal anus to be a neo-con as well?