The Philippines- A Nation Caught Between 2 Systems

In this Rising Tide Foundation Dialogue, I had the chance to talk to Butch Valdes on the past, present and hopeful future of the Philippines as a nation today being pulled between two opposing paradigms. Butch is the former undersecretary of education under President Estrada (1998-2001), and a leading builder of citizens' movements with a focus on economic reform, national banking, nationalizing utilities, energy sovereignty and constitutional reform- all topics discussed in this interview.

