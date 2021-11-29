The Pythagorean Revival Needed to Overthrow Today’s Standard Model Priesthood

Yesterday, I sent out a lecture I delivered on the topic of the Lost Art of Pythagorean thinking.

Today, I would like to say a few more words about the suppressed Pythagorean Tradition both as a celebration of a lost art of thinking that gave rise to the greatest revolutions in science and even moral philosophy but also as an antidote to the impotent cult of scientism which has permeated every branch of thought in presently beleaguered age. This cult of scientism masquerading behind peer reviews and a new technocratic priesthood of “experts” professes arrogantly to hold all the answers to the nature of the universe from the “start” of the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, the structure of atoms made up of quarks that have never been observed, fundamental “forces” that are presumed to exist as separate entities and mysterious stuff like “dark matter” mixed with “dark energy” that we are told makes up 95% of existence.

A typical Standard theory model of the universe- 13.7 billion years ago to the present

This same cult has imposed “standard models” onto cosmology of macro physics which all respectable citizens are expected to conform into regardless of its mountainous array of self-contradictions. The standard model of atomic physics posits as unquestionable articles of faith, the self-evident existence of such things as “building blocks of matter” that are themselves shaped by 1) randomized stochastic behavior, and 2) separated from any lawful connection to the macro domain which is defined by laws of rigid determinism on the large.

Most virulent among this sickness is the total severing of the “objective” forces of the universe on either macro or micro levels from the supposedly “subjective” pollution of the inner life of humans tainted as they are by the fundamentally irrational passions and lower impulses of emotions which we are told are masters of our thoughts and identities.

The remedy to this sort of sickness that is indeed very much connected to society’s tendency to accept a medical dictatorship, sun blocking tech, depopulation schemes or decarbonization-driven boondoggles, is to simply revive a practice of real thinking tied to awakening the sacred universal sentiments that find joy in discovery, sharing, teaching and acts of agapic love rather than the lower passions tied to the satisfaction of hedonistic impulses or joys of cheap thrills. This is a method which was embodied in the best exemplars of the Pythagorean tradition.

I will do so by introducing a modern champion of this tradition named Dr. Robert Moon (1911-1989) which will also involve a exposition of the revolutionary discoveries of Johannes Kepler, Plato and the Pythagorean movement which forever altered the course of humanity’s creative evolution. In a future report, I will showcase the work of two other modern Pythagorean traditions that paralleled Dr. Moon’s work in the form of the work of Dr. Robert Bussard and a team of scientists managing the Safire Project as part of a broader electric universe reform of cosmology and quantum physics.

Contemporary defenders of the Pythagorean tradition challenging the Standard Model priesthood left to right: Dr. Moon, Dr. Bussard and leading members of the Safire Team

Introducing: The Moon Model of the Nucleus

Renowned Physicist Robert Moon (inventor of the Cyclotron particle accelerator and x ray microscope), found his world shaken by the newly discovered Quantum Hall Effect (QHE) that had won Danish physicist Klaus von Klitzing the Nobel Prize in 1984.

Without going into extreme detail, Dr. Klitzing noticed that something strange happened when a constant current flowing through a superconductor generated a voltage/resistance of charge when a magnetic field was brought perpendicular to the electron flow. That itself wasn’t novel, as Edwin Hall had noted this fact a century earlier. What Dr. Klitzing found strange was that when the magnetic field intensity was steadily increased using a superconductor at extremely cold temperatures, rather than observing a parallel increase in voltage of resistance as Hall had observed in regular conducting metal plates earlier, no proportional increases were observed. Instead, the resistance/voltage remained unchanged as the magnetic field intensity increased for strikingly long durations… until thresholds were struck upon whereby sudden quantum leaps occurred to new plateaus defined by integers characterizing each plateau and in total conformity with Planck’s constant[1].

In all, several of these plateaus were observed at specific frequencies and no one in the scientific community could comprehend what was going on?

For a potent mind like Robert Moon, he began contemplating other states of harmonic quantization in nature from Schumann Resonances[2], to Red Shifts[3], to even basic phenomena we take for granted like the color spectra of light which itself corresponds to signatures of every element and even isotope on the periodic table of elements when heated. Why would electromagnetic processes exist in such discrete quantized manner?

With a profound sense of wonder and faith in his mind’s ability to leap into the unknown, Dr. Moon described his method by telling a grouping of students in 1987[4]:

“We do have a means whereby each and every one of us must, to some extent, be aware of everything in the universe… of course we may be aware of it, but we may not comprehend it”.

After contemplating the QHE, Dr. Moon stated:

“the next thing that struck me was: well, if space is going to be quantized, it should be quantized with the highest degree of symmetry. And so that immediately said, ‘well those are the Platonic solids’ ”.

Having a foundation in classical education and constructive geometry, Moon recognized in the five solids outlined in Plato’s Timaeus, something universal about the nature of the boundedness and harmony of a quantized space time as well as the mind of God.

Of all infinitely conceivable solids that could be built, why was it demonstrable that only these five could exist with regular faces, equal angles and vertices touching the interior of a circumscribing sphere and midpoints of surfaces containing a smaller inscribed sphere? Why only five?

In addition to the “Timaeus,” Moon spent a few potent months of 1984 emersed in a study of Kepler’s Mysterium Cosmographicum (1596) which was itself inspired by the concepts outlined in Plato’s “Timaeus”. In order to properly appreciate the revolutionary new idea of that Dr. Moon unveiled, it is necessary that we now take a moment to unpack the essentials of Plato’s Pythagorean ideas and the work of Johannes Kepler that they inspired.

Dr. Moon and an artistic rendering of his model [Image: 21st Century Science Tech]

Plato’s Solids

Plato (speaking through his friend Timaeus of Locri) outlined each solid as corresponding to a fundamental element saying:

“We must proceed to distribute the figures we have just described between fire, earth, water, and air… let us assign the cube to earth, for it is the most immobile of the four bodies… the least mobile of the remaining figures (icosahedron) to water, the most mobile (tetrahedron) to fire, and the intermediate (octahedron) to air.”

The remaining figure (Dodecahedron), being endowed with the golden section as it is made up of 12 pentagons, was made to represent the divine template “which the god used for embroidering the constellations on the whole heaven”. Many have read this passage to signify the existence of an interplanetary medium or ether through which all light travels.

While many modern commentators are quick to relegate Plato’s 2300 year old concepts to superstitious mysticism, the fact is that those early “elements” correspond to the four fundamental states of matter which animate all forms of matter on the periodic table of elements known as solid, liquid, gas, plasmas.

Finally, Plato’s Timaeus introduces the most important concept of the Pythagorean system by discussing the “music of the spheres”. This silent music guiding the orbits is shaped by certain divisions of the string (itself representing God’s unity and harmony through which all is infused with meaning), and a doubling of 1:2 creating the first relationship of resonance known as an octave. Plato goes on to find other proportions of 2:3 (fifth), 3:4 (fourth) and adds several other proportions that amount to 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 27. These proportions thus established, Plato’s Timaeus ushers in a new study of astronomy and sphaerics upon the resonances of the planets as one musical system. One poem. Not a multiverse of infinite possible truths which contaminated the polytheistic orders for millennia, but for once, a true uni-verse.

It is vital to hold in mind, that Plato was fighting to save the soul of Athens as his beloved city had already slid far into corruption, imperial wars abroad, civil wars within and decadence abounding everywhere. Describing his insight into the importance of geometry to the students of his Academy, Plato stated in his Republic “Geometry is… pursued for the sake of the knowledge of what eternally exists, and not of what comes for a moment into existence and then perishes… it must draw the soul towards truth and give the finishing touch to the philosophical spirit”.

The Pythagorean Golden Renaissance

Long after the society which Plato attempted to save collapsed under its own folly and inability to break from worldly material concerns towards love shaped by higher divine pleasures of the eternal realm, the Pythagorean spirit again found a new home in the heart of a young German mathematician named Johannes Kepler.