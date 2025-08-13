Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne Schwass's avatar
Jeanne Schwass
7h

Thank you, Matthew for this incisive and well-researched article. I'm a US citizen, loved history in school, but didn't know the half of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
7h

If anyone is owed reparations it should certainly include the Russians, for the inhuman imposition upon them of communist slavery financed by Western bankers!

Perhaps this Bering Strait tunnel project will suffice as an amends, and to the betterment of everyone involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture