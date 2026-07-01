Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Rodney
2h

I'd like to know where on this planet the technocratic deep state has no grip. It seems to me that everywhere I look the rules are made for the benefit of those who do not have to follow them.

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