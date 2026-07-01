The Reality of Canadian Confederation - A Canada Day Special
WeUnify Speaker Series
Canada Day has become a bit of a bitter sweet experience.
It is understandably difficult to revel in the festivities, maple leaf face paint, and pride in the “home of the brave” when a technocratic deep state is running the nation on behalf of interests far removed from Canada (and I’m not talking about the USA, China or Russia).
In October, I’ll be speaking at a We Unify conference to be held in Calgary Alberta to discuss the question of Canada from a multitude of angles: From its strange origins having been created by United Empire Loyalists that rejected the ideals of the Continental Congress in 1776, to the nation that embraced the rejection of republican ideals in 1838 through two failed rebellions, to the base of operations that killed at least two presidents, to the creation of a technocratic shadow state in 1867.
Some inspiring stories of forgotten heroes and nation builders that represented a better concept of Canada will be told as well, but sadly that spirit is not currently playing a significant role in Canada’s identity, or political instincts.
To promote the upcoming Calgary Conference, I had the pleasure to speak with a young conference organizer named Julie Dinesen about some of these topics which you can watch using the link below:
If you are interested in getting tickets to the October We Unify Conference you can use this link: https://www.weunify.ca/
Additionally, if you’d like to take this day to come to know more about the untold history of Canada, I invite you to use the links below:
Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).
I'd like to know where on this planet the technocratic deep state has no grip. It seems to me that everywhere I look the rules are made for the benefit of those who do not have to follow them.