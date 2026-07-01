Canada Day has become a bit of a bitter sweet experience.

It is understandably difficult to revel in the festivities, maple leaf face paint, and pride in the “home of the brave” when a technocratic deep state is running the nation on behalf of interests far removed from Canada (and I’m not talking about the USA, China or Russia).

In October, I’ll be speaking at a We Unify conference to be held in Calgary Alberta to discuss the question of Canada from a multitude of angles: From its strange origins having been created by United Empire Loyalists that rejected the ideals of the Continental Congress in 1776, to the nation that embraced the rejection of republican ideals in 1838 through two failed rebellions, to the base of operations that killed at least two presidents, to the creation of a technocratic shadow state in 1867.

Some inspiring stories of forgotten heroes and nation builders that represented a better concept of Canada will be told as well, but sadly that spirit is not currently playing a significant role in Canada’s identity, or political instincts.

To promote the upcoming Calgary Conference, I had the pleasure to speak with a young conference organizer named Julie Dinesen about some of these topics which you can watch using the link below:

If you are interested in getting tickets to the October We Unify Conference you can use this link: https://www.weunify.ca/

Additionally, if you’d like to take this day to come to know more about the untold history of Canada, I invite you to use the links below:

Why Canada Failed the ‘Ben Franklin Challenge’ in 1776 Matthew Ehret · January 19, 2021 It may be a bit of a bitter pill to swallow for some, but as I outlined in my Missed Chance of 1867, and the True Story of the Alaska Purchase, the original founding of Canada on July 1st, 1867 was designed by British Geopoliticians for the explicit purpose of keeping Canada locked into the British Empire Read full story

The Untold History of Canada and Alberta Independence: A Conversation with Jason Lavigne Matthew Ehret · July 26, 2025 In this live studio interview with host Jason Lavigne, I was asked to deliver my thoughts about Alberta independence, the truth about Britain’s ongoing control over Canada from 1774 to the present, the reasons for Ben Franklin’s efforts to bring Canada into the union, the war of 1812, the Civil War and the nation builders of Quebec and British Columbia … Watch now

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).