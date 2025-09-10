If you missed the live ‘Renaissance vs Dark Ages’ event in Pickering Ontario this past weekend featuring Cynthia, myself and David Gosselin, fret not. The recordings are now available online.

Across our three presentations, we decided to introduce the concept of Renaissances and Dark Ages as the effects of the adherence to (or in the defiance of) Universal Principles of Natural Law applicable to ALL societies across ALL ages.

What are those common attributes of societies that lose the fitness to survive?

Inversely, what are those common attributes of societies that experience bursts of creative innovation, increased longevity, increased intelligence, increased peace and increased commerce?

Does human population growth prove that we are just a cancer killing our mother earth… OR is it possible that increasing population growth can be a sign of doing things right? How do we know?

What is the common thread linking philosophy, art, science and statecraft and how does that unite our modern world with the ancient world (and our deep future)?

What were Socrates, Plato, Cicero and even Confucius doing to rescue their collapsing societies at different times and very different locations?

What connection is there between the 18th Dynasty of Egypt, the Gupta Dynasty of India, Song Dynasty of China, Solon’s Athens, the Islamic Renaissance in Baghdad and Florentine renaissance in Italy?

All of these questions and more are explored in the three presentations delivered this weekend at our Toronto live Symposium which you can now watch online:

Renaissance or Dark Age Part 1:

The Renaissance Principle De-Mystified

Renaissance or Dark Age Part 2: How to Conquer Tyranny and Defeat Tragedy (Cynthia Chung)

Cynthia's presentation featuring the common principles defended to the death by Socrates and Cicero can be viewed here:

Renaissance or Dark Age part 3: Changing Images of Man and Prometheus (David Gosselin)

David Gosselin's presentation on The Changing Images of Man, SRI, Joseph Campbell and the battles between two very different interpretations of 'Prometheus' can be accessed here:

