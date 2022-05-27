On Sunday May 29 at 14:00 Eastern Daylight Time, the Rising Tide Foundation will host Africa analyst and historian Lawrence Freeman who will speak on the topic "Franklin Delano Roosevelt: A US President Committed to the Development of Humankind"

Lawrence Freeman is a researcher and expert on African affairs with 40 years of experience. His biography and published work can be found on his website:

http://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/

Click on the zoom link below to to participate in the live event: