The Rhodes Trust Plan to Absorb Canada into a One World Government Through Mark Carney
An episode of Liberty Talk
I joined Odessa Orlewicz to go over the history of Mark Carney and the role he is here to fulfill and for whom. Hint: It is certainly NOT to make the average Canadian more prosperous, but to ALLOW Canada to get taken over by the Rhodes Trust plan for a One World Government... Click the image below to watch the full show on Rumble..
Or watch on Bitchute here or Odyssee here
Find Odessa Orlewicz’ “Liberty Talk Canada here:
Liberti: https://librti.com/odessa
yssee here
Right, but the NWO thing is beaten, hands-down. So, there's that.
I really think that Carney will simply accelerate the process of the 51st State. Oorah!