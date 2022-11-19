In this episode fo The Ripple Effect with Ricky Varandas, I was invited to discuss my work, conspiracy theories, philosophy and the importance of aesthetics in the fight for political freedom.

Watch the show on Rumble, Bitchute, or Youtube by clicking on the links below:

Or watch on Bitchute here , or Youtube here

Subscribe to The Ripple Effect here:

http://www.TheRippleEffectPodcast.com

T.me/CanadianPatriotPress