The Rise of the Petro Yuan and Collapse of the US Dollar?
This week I was asked to join Renmin University's Qinduo Xu and the good folks at Press TV's Economic Divide where we discussed the emerging new China-led financial architecture, how it is tied to the BRICS+, SCO, and the oncoming petro Yuan. How does this new emerging financial system differ from the sort of behavior that has become hegemonic under the Wall Street-London axis and should the patriots of the USA see this as a threat or opportunity?
