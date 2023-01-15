This week I was asked to join Renmin University's Qinduo Xu and the good folks at Press TV's Economic Divide where we discussed the emerging new China-led financial architecture, how it is tied to the BRICS+, SCO, and the oncoming petro Yuan. How does this new emerging financial system differ from the sort of behavior that has become hegemonic under the Wall Street-London axis and should the patriots of the USA see this as a threat or opportunity?