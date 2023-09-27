Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
Over 11,000 subscribers
Continue reading
This week, I was invited to talk about the dark roots of the western counter-culture revolution with host Cynthia Breed with a focus on the Beatles-led a 'British Invasion' that enmeshed a generation of Americans into a new synthetic drug cult.
What was the role of London's Tavistock, the CIA's MK Ultra and what about Satanists like L. Ron Hubbard and Aleister Crowley in ushering in this new counter-culture revolution?
What was the "culture" that was being countered and why?
These matters will be explored as well as a deep dive into the battles within Masonry and current geopolitics will be discussed at some length in this long form interview
The Satanic Roots of the Counter-Culture Explored
The truth. It is crazy but it is the truth. Freemason King James I ... King James Bible
"All Conspiracies are Satanic" - Eustace Mullins - "The Curse of Canaan"
L.Ron Hubbard a satanist? I’ve heard a lot about him but never that.