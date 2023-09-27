This week, I was invited to talk about the dark roots of the western counter-culture revolution with host Cynthia Breed with a focus on the Beatles-led a 'British Invasion' that enmeshed a generation of Americans into a new synthetic drug cult.

What was the role of London's Tavistock, the CIA's MK Ultra and what about Satanists like L. Ron Hubbard and Aleister Crowley in ushering in this new counter-culture revolution?

What was the "culture" that was being countered and why?

These matters will be explored as well as a deep dive into the battles within Masonry and current geopolitics will be discussed at some length in this long form interview

