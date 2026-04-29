The Satanist Crusade Nobody Is Talking About

Was Pete Hegseth just joking around when he authored ‘American Crusade’ in 2020 calling for a restoration of the Crusader ethos to revive the spirit of the effet western man? There is no denying that a hard right backlash can now be felt across the entire western world as a reaction to the extremes of woke-ism and Frankfurt School deconstruction… but are these two poles simply one controlled dialected not dissimilar to the Bolshevik vs National Socialist movements that received Anglo-American at the beginning of the 20th century?

What exactly were the Knights Templar which some would like very much to see revived in our current day, and were these truly noble Christian warriors unjustly attacked by a jealous pope and French king… or were claims of their proclivities for witchcraft and occultism well founded? Did they truly disappear after 1314 with the burning of Jacques de Molay, or did they continue on to the present day under new wine skins?

These questions and more are explored in this episode of Crypto Rich. ( Follow Crypto Rich’s channel here )

For more reading material on this sensitive topic, I encourage the extra curious to jump into my Revenge of the Mystery Cults trilogy, and also review the following essays: