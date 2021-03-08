The Scientific (and Political) Hoax of Darwinism- A Tactical Talk Interview with Dr Gunter Bechly and Matt Ehret

Recently I had the chance to joins the Discovery Institute’s Dr. Gunter Bechly and talk show host Zain Khan for a lively discussion on the failures of the Darwinian model of evolution to account for the evidence of directedness, creative leaps and order in the fossil records. We also discussed political agendas behind the origins and spread of Darwinism in the 19th century and why any honest scientist who cares about truth must recognize its invalidity in the face of empirical data.

