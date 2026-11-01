The Secret History of Constantinople 1: Obelisks, Solar Gods and Oligarchic Migration Patterns

In this first video of the secret history of Constantinople (now Istanbul), join me on a voyage of discovery as Cynthia and I visit the site of the former Hippodrome next to the Hagia Sophia Mosque.



You may be wondering why are two Egyptian obelisks situated at this location deemed so holy by millions of Muslims and Orthodox Christians alike?

Why did Constantine order the construction of these obelisks at the site of the capital of the new Roman Empire before his death in 327 CE?

What was the political and religious power of the Circus Maximus and how did it spark the Nika Riots in the fifth century which saw a weaponized mob destroy much of Constantinople including the second Hagia Sophia Church?

Why did Constantine transpose the Serpentine Sacrificial Tripod from the Temple of Apollo at Delphi to this location and what happened to the four horses of Apollo which once sat atop the Hippodrome?

What influence do Solar Deities from Egypt, Babylon, Greece, Persia and Rome play in the formation of empire?



Most importantly, what rituals and relics have been used to signal the trans-migration patterns of the oligarchical high priesthood from Persia, to Greece, to Rome and thence to Byzantium, Venice, Genoa and London over the course of 2500 years?



How does this history help us better understand the forces influencing our current world?



These questions and more will be addressed in this first of three Untold History of Constantinople Walking Tour videos

Watch the full walking tour video on Substack above, or Youtube here , Rumble here , or Spotify here

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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