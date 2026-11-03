The Secret History of Constantinople 2: The Basilica Cistern, Ancient Pandemics and Medusa

The first Hagia Sophia was built by Emperor Constantine II in 360 CE to inaugurate the new capital of the Roman Empire.

Despite being destroyed by political riots (along with the second Hagia Sophia), Emperor Justinian built the third and current structure in 532 CE which served as a church until the Ottoman takeover of Constantinople in 1452, and then a museum in 1935. Since 2020, it has once again become a mosque featuring an interesting intersection of Christian mosaics, and Muslim themes.



However, did you know that Emperor Justinian simultaneously commissioned the construction of a vast underground cistern far below the Hagia Sophia featuring 336 massive columns (each about 9 meters tall) arranged in 12 rows of 28? Did you know that this vast cistern’s existence was largely forgotten for nearly 1000 years until being rediscovered in 1545 by a french explorer?



In this second Secret History of Constantinople video, I explore this cistern and poke holes at the official explanations for its existence, as well as the anomalous appearance of two giant Medusa heads located within it. Who put them there and why?



Could this structure have less to do with housing water, and more to do with an ancient system of occult practice, and perhaps even biological warfare?



Why did the 2016 film Inferno portraying Dan Brown's famous sequel to The Davinci Code culminate with its final scene in this cistern?

Could the story of a cult's obsession with ushering in global armageddon via weaponized bio-agents have something very real to do with the original purpose of this underground chamber? (Fact: I only discovered this strange piece of trivia days after making the video which made my live speculation that much more eerie).



If this cistern was truly just created to contain water supplies for the adjacent city as is popularly believed, then why was so much effort put into the artistry of the columns, ceilings and more?



These questions and more are addressed in this short video on Substack above, or Youtube here, Rumble here, Bitchute here or Spotify here

Check out The Secret History of Constantinople #1 here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).