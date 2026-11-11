The Secret History of Constantinople 3: Constantine’s Solar Cult the Alchemy of Empire

In this third and last Secret History of Constantinople walking tour, you will be introduced to “Constantine's Column” located a short walk from the Hagia Sophia and still standing as one of the oldest monuments in Istanbul.

What secrets does this column hold?

Why did Constantine wish himself to be portrayed as the god Apollo atop this column after the Council of Nicea, and why was a large Medusa head once featured at the base of the column?

What relationship does Medusa have with Apollo?

Why did Constantine execute his first born son and co-emperor in 325 CE?

And was Constantine really a Christian as is popularly believed, or is there more to the story that meets the eye?



We explore these questions and more in the video on Substack above (or watch it on Youtube here, Rumble here, Bitchute here, or Spotify here)



To watch video #1 of this series click below:

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And for the second video, click here:

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).