Last week, I had two conversations with Crypto Rich who wanted to know more about the origins of the World Economic Forum as a subsidiary of the Bilderberger Group, and how this is connected to the City of London and Club of Rome. It turned into a short but punchy conversation which can be watched below:

The following day, I joined back up with Rich to share my concerns surrounding the efforts to expand US influence over Greenland. We address two possibilities of this agenda being either a really good thing or a really really really bad thing.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

