The Strategic Hour: Multipolar Fusion Power or Assimilate to a Neoliberal Borg Dystopia

In this week’s edition of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, we discussed topics ranging from the science and geopolitics of nuclear power with a focus on fusion energy, as well as the deeper story behind the Lukashenko-Putin meeting, the upcoming Putin-Biden meeting and of course advances on Chinese-Russian military cooperation.

