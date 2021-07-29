The Strategic Hour on Rogue News: Our World in Review

In this week’s episode of the Strategic Hour, Matt Ehret and V provide a comprehensive overview of the world from the Middle East to the updates on new war games on both Russia and China’s borders. More than a little time is spent mocking the radical self-lobotomization of the western culture as it is expressed in both artistic, scientific and economic mis-achievements of recent decades in contrast to the breakthroughs made among Eurasian nations which actual desire a real future.

Other topics discussed include: the geopolitics of space exploration and atomic power, gene therapies masquerading as vaccines, the idiocy of standard theory cosmology, invisible sculptures selling for $18,000 at Sothebys… and other indications that you might be living in a dark age.

