The Strategic Hour on Rogue News with Matthew Ehret- The Geopolitics of Survival vs Self-Cannibalism

In this week’s edition of the Strategic Hour, I unpacked some of the recent ground breaking developments of the past two weeks leading up to a financial meltdown and existential clash between NATO vs the Eurasian multipolar alliance led by Russia and China. We also discussed the philosophical underpinnings of empire which has un-naturally stained world history.

