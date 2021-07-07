The Strategic Hour on Rogue News- The True Story behind the Founding of the USA, European Union and Canada

In this week's edition of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, I lay out the international conspiracy of republican forces- largely organized by Benjamin Franklin stretching from France, Poland, Germany, and Russia, all the way to Morocco and India which made the events of 1776-1783 a victory for the colonies. This exercise will demonstrate that the United States is both more than many believe it to be and less than it was meant to become remaining an unfinished symphony of sorts whose victory of 1783 was never truly consolidated, despite remaining whole throughout a Civil War.

We will also review three case studies of failures of people and leaders to capture the “pregnant moment” of 1776, first with a review of the causes of French Canada’s inability to join the signing of the declaration of independence as the 14th colony and later failure to join in the revolutionary moment won by Lincoln a century later as well as the the failure of Benjamin Franklin’s collaborators in France to keep the revolution of 1789 from sliding into a Jacobin bloodbath.

