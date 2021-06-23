The Strategic Hour on Rogue News: Perceptions vs Reality, Domestic Terrorism and Biden's Delusion

In this week's edition of the Strategic Hour, we unpack the lies that are driving a new extension of the Patriot Act and war on Domestic Terrorism in the USA, as well as the newly revised plan to attempt to attract Russia back into the failing Titanic of the Trans Atlantic bubble economy and away from the Multipolar Alliance with China. Other topics dealt with include: The growth of terror movements at home and abroad over the course of 60 years, the real story behind the storming of the capitol, the importance of studying Plato and the difference between perception and reality.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the 'Untold History of Canada' book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.