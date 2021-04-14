The Strategic Hour on Rogue News: Depopulation and War vs the Greater Eurasian Partnership

In this week's edition of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, V, CJ and I discuss Kerry's efforts to promote a "green, anti-Chinese BRI", a new anti-Chinese QUAD, and increased anti-Russian war programs in Europe and North America. This dystopic world order is contrasted with the strategic thinking of Russia and China with an assessment of BRI programs across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, the Arctic and beyond.

