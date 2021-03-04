The Strategic Hour with Matt Ehret- The Arctic in British Grand Strategy

In this week’s episode of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, I had the opportunity to present the incredibly important topic of the Arctic in imperial grand strategy from the 19th century to the present. We took a deep dive into the role of British social engineering which has used and abused aboriginals for over a century as “human flagpoles” to block the development of a Russian-US cooperative policy in the Arctic as envisioned by Lincoln’s allies in the USA and in Russia after the Civil War. We explored the forgotten battles of figures like Canada’s Prime Minister John Diefenbaker who sought to undo this imperial agenda and found himself ousted in a Deep State run-coup in 1963. After this period, the growth of “ecosystems management” and cultural relativism were deployed to justify the total shutdown of all technological growth in the Arctic from 1963-present.

We contrast this imperial policy which has destroyed the lives of countless natives with the positive cultural and economic development program of Russia and China with a focus on the Xinjiang Province.

Click here to watch the show on my new Bitchute Channel

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, is regular author with Strategic Culture, the Duran and Fort Russ and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review.