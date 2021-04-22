The Strategic Hour with Matt Ehret: Ukraine as Flashpoint of WW3 or Crossroads of Civilization?

This week, Matt Ehret, V and CJ discuss Ukraine as a flashpoint of WW3 or bridge in the New Silk Road with a focus on the role of Anglo American Intelligence in manufacturing a rise of Nazism and absorbing the leading Nazi intelligence officers in both Germany and Ukraine into post-war anti-Soviet operations. Other topics include Zelensky’s strange relationship to MI6, Putin’s recent State of the Nation, the strategic importance of space exploration and the delusional mindset of Cold Warriors incapable of accepting the reality that the rules of the New World Order have forever changed under the new dynamic created by the Greater Eurasian Partnership.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the'Untold History of Canada' book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .