THE STRATEGIC HOUR WITH MATT EHRET: THE UGLY TRUTH OF UFOS

In this week’s episode of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, V and Matt talk about unidentified flying objects. What are they? Where did they come from? Why do powerful figures within the Five Eyes Intelligence Community and Military Industrial Complex seem to be driving the past 60 years of alien disclosure operations. What does all of this have to do with Tavistock, MK Ultra and the use of social engineering that grew out of the early days of the Cold War? Is it possible that this entire social experiment is a distraction designed to destroy an entire population’s ability to think through causes and solutions to the oncoming existential crises like nuclear war, imperialism and a controlled disintegration of the system which Great Reset architects are drooling over?

Supplementary reading material The Pentagon’s New UFO Disclosures: 75 Years of MK Ultra Psyops: https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/the-pentagons-new-ufo-disclosures

And an introductory class on Schiller’s Ghostseer and Venetian Intelligence delivered by Cynthia Chung: A Study of Schiller’s The Ghost Seer

