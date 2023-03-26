This week, I had a chance to meet up with my good friend Dirk Pohlmann on his weekly TNT Radio broadcast. Dirk and I discussed the strategic global situation in the wake of Putin and Xi’s summit, developments of regime change operations in Eastern Europe, the relevance of the Nazi massacre of Belarusian civilians during WW2 on today’s world, and the importance of the multipolar paradigm in the 21st century and beyond.

