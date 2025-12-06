Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

The Tragedy of the French Revolution and the Rise of the Young Europe Cults (A lecture featuring Cynthia Chung)

Matthew Ehret
Dec 06, 2025

In this second part of a two part seminar, Cynthia Chung picks up where Matt Ehret left off - with the subversion of the emergence of a world of sovereign republics in the wake of the American revolution, and the occult psy ops which ensured that the dreams of the French Revolution devolved into a Bloody Terror, civil war and Apollonian fascist upsurge around the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Cynthia takes the audience through the subsequent wave of history as Giuseppe Mazzini emerges onto the scene to shape what becomes known as the international Mafia brotherhood, Young Europe anarcho fascists, and the Jesuitical operations that emerge behind the scenes to shape the European Fascist program under the figure of Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi.

