It’s become increasingly acceptable within ‘polite society’ to speak openly of the ambition held by certain zionists with far too much power for a thing called “Greater Isreal”. That is to say, a territory far larger than the one currently occupied by Israel stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates and looking alot like the territorial map of the Neo-Babylonian Empire which held the Jews in captivity for 70 years.

In this episode of Crypto Rich, I unpacked the deeper meaning behind Greater Israel which took us into a review of the Templars, Kaballist high priests running the British Empire, Darbyist intervention into Christianity and the formulation of an occult fascist project in Germany in the 1920s.

Enjoy the sho

For further reading:

Is Trump's Gaza Plan Advancing an Occult Eschatological New Age Reset? Matthew Ehret · February 13, 2025 Since the very start of the October 7 inside job, I had been warning that the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza into adjacent nations of Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia was a pre-condition to Israel’s invasion of those nations out of some alleged pretext of ‘self-defense’. Read full story

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress