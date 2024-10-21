Is Eric Weinstein and the broader ‘Intellectual dark web’ an honest player or is something ugly lurking under the surface of this managing direct of Thiel Capital Management?

Despite selling himself as an opponent to globalism in recent years, Eric’s role as an architect of the UN’s mass migration policies now being used to undermine the viability of sovereign nation states is a disturbing anomaly which many have chosen to ignore.

How does Eric account for this anomaly?

Is it a coincidence that it is Eric’s brother Bret Weinstein who has led the charge to blame the Chinese on the border crisis (as outlined brilliantly by Cynthia Chung 8 months ago)?

Is Eric the only shady character behind this ‘intellectual dark web’ or is the entire group compromised?

In this two part discussion with researcher Johnny Vedmore, I ask these questions and more.

Part one is free, while part two contained below (dealing with the figure of Thiel’s guru Curtis Yarvin), Bret, and other aspects of the Intellectual Dark Web is for paid subscribers.

