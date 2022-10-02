In this discussion with investigative journalist and podcast host William Ramsey, I was invited to discuss the continuous evolution of evil ideas from Hobbes to Malthus to Darwin to Galton and thence to Chardin's Transhumanism. We also spent some time unpacking some suppressed stories of some Canadian heroes who risked everything for the idea of a free and independent Canada followed by some words about Lyndon LaRouche, the Fabian Society, Trotsky and more.

