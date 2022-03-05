Although you might not be aware of this fact, but when looked at through the correct lens (ie: a lens which recognizes the existence of an anti-human conspiracy to subvert the renaissance and reduce humanity into cattle-like serfdom), the history of Canada actually takes us directly into the hidden history of the USA, Britain and much more. This week, I had the chance to elaborate upon this fascinating topic with a group of researchers associated with ‘Freedom International Livestream’, all of whom were hungry to get a better grasp at the British-directed fifth columns embedded across the Trans Atlantic and most importantly, how to understand the weaknesses implicit in this beast.

Matters of current events touching on Canada, the USA, China and the NATO war drive against Russia which began in earnest in 2014 are also treated at length.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .