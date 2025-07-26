The Untold History of Canada and Alberta Independence: A Conversation with Jason Lavigne

In this live studio interview with host Jason Lavigne, I was asked to deliver my thoughts about Alberta independence, the truth about Britain’s ongoing control over Canada from 1774 to the present, the reasons for Ben Franklin’s efforts to bring Canada into the union, the war of 1812, the Civil War and the nation builders of Quebec and British Columbia who resisted the efforts of leading Rhodes Scholars obsessed with keep Canada an under-developed chess piece in the Great Game.

Watch the full video on Rumble here, or Youtube here.

Follow Jason Lavigne on X here: https://x.com/JasonLavigneAB

Or on his personal website: TheLavigneShow.com

For more information about Canada, pick up my books on ‘The Untold History of Canada, or the Clash of the Two Americas' accessible in the links below…

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also host of Pluralia Dialogos and Breaking History on Badlands Media

