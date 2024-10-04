Cynthia and I just returned from a jam packed cross Canada tour where we had the opportunity to speak with hundreds of activists, concerned citizens and political officials in Alberta and Ontario.

Featured below is a short 16 min speech I was asked to deliver at a Peoples Party of Canada townhall in Ontario by my colleague Tish Conlin where I opened up for PPC leader Maxime Bernier.

The topic was Canada’s untold history and the forgotten battles against the deep state stretching back over a century with a look towards not repeating the errors that resulted in Weimar Germany’s hyperinflation and embrace of fascism.

