In this presentation with Vincent and Brandi (founders of the Alternative Educational Alliance), I was invited to shed light on the various and often opposing currents of manifest destiny which have shaped the contour of world history from Ancient Athens, to Alexander the Great, the New Silk Road, Golden Renaissance, revolution of 1776 and today's multipolar alliance.

In some instances, Manifest Destiny has been a beautiful expression of the best of humanity's powers of creative reason and goodness, while at other times, the rot of empire have used the cloak of manifest destiny to justify great destruction and enslavement of the masses. This lecture de-mystifies the two currents and clarifies the attributes of Natural Law which has always been the guiding light for humanity seeking to blossom as a species made in the living image of a creator.

Subscribe to the AEA Bitchute here

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress