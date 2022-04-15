In this episode of the Mel K Show, I was invited back to discuss the hidden history of the British hand behind the Deep State in the USA both in our present times and its ugly origins. A deep dive into the Roundtable Movement’s origins and its current penetration of the American executive branch of government is also outlined in thorough detail.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

