What were the core principles of the republic and how were those moral principles of natural law subverted over the course of a 250 year struggle to establish on this earth a system of representative government founded upon the consent of the governed, unalienable rights of all mankind, and the General Welfare?

How do the ideas of Plato, Cicero, St Augustine, Dante Alighieri, and Nicholas of Cusa play a direct role in the creation of modern international law via the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, 1776 revolution and 1787 signing of the Constitution?

In this first of a series of historical video shorts inspired by the audiobook of Clash of the Two Americas vol 1 (the Unfinished Symphony), narrated by Hugh Patrick Trudeau and produced by Jason Dahl, you will be introduced to this chapter of universal history as you've never seen it before.

