The Canadian Patriot Review has teamed up with the Age of Muses to create a new 27 minute film written, narrated and directed by David Gosselin titled 'The War for the West: Reclaiming Civilization' in order to address the deep reasons for the collapse of civilizations from ancient Greece, Rome and today's western world.

Is it simply effeminacy that causes civilizations to collapse?

Is the remedy to save our civilization found in the revival of unapologetic colonialism, empire, eternal wars and a revived warrior ethos to revive “manliness” and thus end the estrogen war of effete males and tyrannical females which caused our decline?

Or is when society loses its connection to Universal Ideas and Natural Law that both male and female attributes become perverse caricatures of themselves as humanity is induced to cannibalize its future on the alter of momentary glory, fame, pleasure and empire?

These questions are explored with artistry in ‘The War for the West: Reclaiming Civilization’ which can be watched in full, for free, below:

If you prefer to watch the film on Rumble, click here

Pick up David Gosselin’s fantastic book ‘A Renaissance or New Middle—Magic, Mystery and the Trance-formation of the West’ is a must-read and can be picked up using this link

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