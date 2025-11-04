The World Premiere of our new film 'Edgar Allan Poe's Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders' (Nov 6 at 7pm ET)

The moment has finally arrived!

On Thursday November 6 at 7pm Eastern Time, Cynthia, myself and David Gosselin are proud to unleash the long awaited film ‘Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’ onto the world.

After 180 years of slanderous portrayals as an death obsessed opium addict, This Rising Tide Foundation production will cast light on the truth behind the ritual murder of Edgar Allan Poe and his heroic fight to defend principles of republicanism against the enemies of humanity.

Based on original research featured in Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 3 (Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery and Other Tales of Ratiocination), this film will explore for the first time, the deeper meaning behind many of his most famous short stories with special emphasis on his Tales of Ratiocination, the Society of Cincinnati and the death of Mary Rogers. A surprising story of witch covens, occult societies, masonic networks and ancient evil will emerge as you plunge into this tale of true crime.

This Premiere event is available for anyone who purchased a $5 ticket on Eventbrite, or all paid subscribers to this Substack.

Click on the Zoom link below to access the Premiere Screening on Thursday November 6 at 7pm Eastern Time featuring an interaction with Cynthia, myself and David: