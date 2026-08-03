Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peyman Askari's avatar
Peyman Askari
3h

I contrast Rancourt suggesting that "all deaths [were] caused either by statistical manipulation or government enforced policies targeting the weakest, and oldest members of society" with Supreme Court of Canada stating that "The virus was infectious and deadly". It's like the institutions are being used to disseminate their narratives. Source (Clause 2): https://rathandcompany.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/CANADA-Brief_Redacted.pdf

Reply
Share
Yorianne's avatar
Yorianne
2h

A great piece. Thank you!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture