Last week, the Rising Tide Foundation launched the first session of a deep dive into Plato's Theaetetus dialogue (on the study of knowledge, transcendentals and morality in math and metaphysics). This series of workshops will be led by Dr Quan Le and will shall include two other dialogues which make up Plato's famous trilogy (Theaetetus, Sophist and Statesman).

Wednesday Feb. 22 at 8pm Eastern Time