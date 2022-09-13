This week, I was blown away by an email I received from Jim.

Jim is a husband and father of six kids who homesteads in Texas and runs a YouTube channel which he runs with his family. They also manage a website with some really fun t shirts which you might enjoy.

In his email, Jim told me that he and his son Matt presented my new documentary on Smedley Butler and the 1934 Bankers’ Coup on their popular YouTube channel this week, spliced in with some poignant commentary. Not only did watching this make my day, but seeing a healthy father-son creative partnership running a series of morally-charged videos really warmed my heart and amplified my already huge support for home schooling.

So without saying anything more, let me introduce you to Jim, his son Matt and the Texas Boys channel:

