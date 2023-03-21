Last night, I had the pleasure to join up with a group of fantastic colleagues and friends to help out with Ryan Christian’s first official fundraising podcast-athon. Despite the ungodly hour in Japan where Cynthia and I currently find ourselves, the conversation was immensely fun.

Below is the full recording featuring Derrick Broze, Whitney Webb, Richard Gage, Courtney Turner, Scott Armstrong, Taylor Hudak and many more great minds of our modern age.

Click below to watch and perhaps even donate to The Last American Vagabond’s work:

Primary Donation Options:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/tlav-fundraising-event-march-20th-2023/

https://www.givesendgo.com/GoTLAV