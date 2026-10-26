Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret’s Insights

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Andree
3h

Matthew, I was first exposed to these ideas through your writings, adopted since because it explains very well what we are living through. I try to pass it on to those near me who are open to it and not totally brainwashed by the "system" and its agents.

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