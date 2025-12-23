Transhumanism and Christian Zionism: Two Sides of the Same Heresy 11th Global Vision 2000 Conference

Why did a radical atheist Darwinian Sir Julian Huxley find a common ally in Jesuit priest Pierre Teilhard de Chardin in co-founding a new religion known as Transhumanism? Why have Christian Zionist Neocons emerged into such a direct collaboration in our modern day alongside Silicon Valley transhumanists with names such as Peter Thiel, Curtis Yarvin, Elon Musk and Larry Ellison? Why have radical anti-semiitic imperialists been at the forefront of the creation of the Balfour Accords and the formulation of Zionism and is it truly a paradox or is there a simple reason explaining this?



At the 11th Global Vision 2000 Eschatology Conference, Matt Ehret was asked to deliver the keynote address to showcase the dual twins of Christian Zionism (from its Templar-Jesuit-Rosicrucian roots) and Transhumanism (from its Templar Jesuit Rosicrucian roots) as two sides of the same eschatological heresy. The common thread of Eugenics, Darwinism as a pseudo scientific framework justifying global empire, and a false eschatology shaping a belief that a 'new age' can only emerge under the context of a restoration of the Templar-run Kingdom of Jerusalem, mass purgative violence, and a new high priesthood.

Or watch the speech on Rumble here, Youtube here, Odyssee here or Spotify here





